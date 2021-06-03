UPDATED: WWE Reportedly Sent Text Message To Roster To Inform Them Of Yesterday’s Cuts

UPDATE: PWInsider has details on what the text message from WWE about the roster cuts said:

Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. – John Laurinaitis

Original: It was reported yesterday that WWE released several talents from the roster including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and others. During the latest episode of F4WOnline, it was reported that WWE actually sent a mass text message to the roster to inform them of the cuts that happened yesterday. The message was sent by Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and had never been done before until that point.