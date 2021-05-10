wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Sets Date For This Year’s SummerSlam
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE could be planning to resume its live touring with this year’s SummerSlam, though no official plans have been set as of yet. However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has the details on the date for this year’s SummerSlam.
Acccording to Johnson, this year’s SummerSlam is set for August 22, but the company has not yet determined the location for the event.
Both WrestleVotes on Twitter and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have noted that SummerSlam is expected to be the next WWE show with fans in attendance, with the idea of that event being the company’s official return to touring.
Meanwhile, AEW announced earlier today that it would be returning to live touring starting on July 7 in Miami.
