WWE Reportedly Sets Record With Summerslam Ticket Sales

As previously reported, tickets for WWE Summerslam went on sale last week, with the pre-sale already moving a substantial amount of tickets. Sports Business Journal reports that the company sold 32,000 tickets on the first day. This would make it the largest first-day sales for a stadium event in WWE history, not including Wrestlemania. The event happens at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5.

