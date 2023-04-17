wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Sets Record With Summerslam Ticket Sales
April 17, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, tickets for WWE Summerslam went on sale last week, with the pre-sale already moving a substantial amount of tickets. Sports Business Journal reports that the company sold 32,000 tickets on the first day. This would make it the largest first-day sales for a stadium event in WWE history, not including Wrestlemania. The event happens at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5.
.@WWE sold more than 32K tickets for #SummerSlam 🎟️
This is the largest day-one sale for any stadium event outside of #WrestleMania in company history. pic.twitter.com/VGmiRPDzzA
— Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) April 17, 2023
