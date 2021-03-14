WWE Reportedly Shooting for Record Attendance During Pandemic at WrestleMania 37

– As previously reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is currently looking to sell in the range of 45,000 tickets per night for next month’s WrestleMania 37. Tickets for the event are slated to go on sale later this week. Jon Alba with Spectrum Sports 360 is also reporting that he can “independently confirm” the earlier report that WWE is shooting for an attendance of 45,000 people per night for the two-night event.

If WWE manages to hit that limit, WrestleMania 37 would be the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in the United States since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Alba noted that he has not yet heard back from the Tampa Bay Sports Authority on the capacity or ticket numbers yet. The Tampa Bay Sports Authority manages the Raymond James Stadium, where WrestleMania is being held.

Alba also noted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in the fall of 2020 that would allow for stadiums to run events in full capacity thus far. However, no organization has opted to run a show at full capacity thus far.

Another issue, as reported by Alba, will be if WWE can sell enough tickets to meet those attendance projections. The lack of overseas travelers for WrestleMania 37 will make that more difficult.

Tickets for WrestleMania 37 go on sale on Tuesday, March 16. WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network overseas.

I have reached out to the Tampa Bay Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium, but have yet to hear back. Tickets are on-sale 3/16, though it hasn’t publicly been said how many will be available. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last fall that allows for stadiums to run full capacity should they choose to, but no one has run a show to that magnitude so far. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021

I’m not sure who was first to report this number, but I know it was discussed in @davemeltzerWON’s Observer this week. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021

The Texas Rangers have clearance to fill their stadium with about 40k to start the season (right around the same time as WrestleMania). Daytona International Speedway officials estimated to me Daytona 500 attendance was in the 25k-30k range. So this would be biggest. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021