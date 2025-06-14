WWE Reportedly Showed ‘Preliminary Interest’ in Private Party

– As previously reported, the contracts of former AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) are said to be expiring soon. Fightful Select has an update where they might land next.

Fightful reports that it was learned earlier this month that WWE had preliminary interest in the tag team. This was before the details about their contract status emerged. It’s unknown if they’ve been approached for new contracts with AEW or by WWE.

Fightful also notes that it’s unknown if AEW has added time to Private Party’s contracts due past injury layoffs. Private Party has not appeared on AEW TV since losing the titles to The Hurt Syndicate in January on AEW Dynamite. They did wrestle in March for House of Glory Wrestling at HOG City of Dreamz.