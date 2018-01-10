WWE Reportedly Signs Candice LeRae to Developmental Contract

– WWE has reportedly signed Candice LeRae to a developmental contract. Squared Circle Sirens reports that LeRae, who previously competed in the Mae Young Classsic, has passed the medical testing and will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center within the next few weeks.

LeRae has also appeared on NXT, participating in an October 26th, 2017 battle royal on TV to determine one of the participants in the Fatal Four-Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: WarGames. She was also part of an earlier battle royal to determine the #1 contender to the title when Asuka held it.

LeRae is married to NXT star Johnny Gargano.