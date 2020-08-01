wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Signs EVOLVE Wrestler ‘Retro’ Anthony Greene
August 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Per SportsKeeda’s Gary Cassidy, WWE has reportedly signed EVOLVE wrestler “Retro” Anthony Greene. Additionally, other names from EVOLVE are said to be following Greene and the recently announced Leon Ruff.
As noted, WWE purchased EVOLVE in July after the promotion shut down. Also, WWE now owns the video libraries for EVOLVE and Dragon Gate USA.
I've been told WWE have signed EVOLVE talent "Retro" Anthony Greene, and that more names are likely to follow Greene and Leon Ruff by signing NXT contracts in the near future.
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 1, 2020
