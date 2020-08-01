wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Signs EVOLVE Wrestler ‘Retro’ Anthony Greene

August 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWe's, COVID

– Per SportsKeeda’s Gary Cassidy, WWE has reportedly signed EVOLVE wrestler “Retro” Anthony Greene. Additionally, other names from EVOLVE are said to be following Greene and the recently announced Leon Ruff.

As noted, WWE purchased EVOLVE in July after the promotion shut down. Also, WWE now owns the video libraries for EVOLVE and Dragon Gate USA.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Anthony Greene, EVOLVE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading