WWE Reportedly Signs Major Indie Wrestling Free Agent

– Fightful Select has a report on a major free agent who could be bound for WWE. Former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu has reportedly told other that he signed with WWE last Wednesday (April 3), which is why he was pulled from a scheduled GCW appearance on Saturday (April 6).

Fatu previously finished up with MLW in February and became a free agent. WWE officials wouldn’t confirm the news to Fightful. However, several sources within GCW were reportedly discussing the rumors backstage on Saturday. NXT sources who spoke to Fighting have not yet heard of his signing.

The 31-year-old Fatu is the cousin of WWE Superstars The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns. His debut has been speculated on by fans throughout his recent run on the indies. When reached for comment, Jacob Fatu has not yet responded to Fightful on the rumor.