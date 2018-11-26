WWE Reportedly Signs Several NXT UK Stars To Exclusive Deals

WrestleTalk reports that even though WWE previously said that they were not the “big bad wolf” that would poach talent from the British wrestling scene, it appears as though several NXT UK wrestlers were given new contracts at the tapings in Liverpool. This would not only increase their annual salary but would prevent them from working any other promotions in the UK.

The only restrictions before included promotions with a large online presence or distribution deal, like Defiant or RevPro. They were still allowed to wrestle on local indy events or WWE’s partner groups PROGRESS, ICW and Germany’s wXw. Now the talent is not permitted to work anywhere except for WWE or one of the partner groups. The new deal does not apply to everyone on the roster, so some of them may still appear for other promotions. It does apply to a majority of the talent.

It’s believed this could be due to the low attendance for recent tapings, which was said to be 600-800 this weekend. That’s a lot less than the venue can hold. If a fan can pay £10 to see the stars at a local indy show, they wouldn’t pay more to see them in NXT UK.

Those that can’t work elsewhere will still be allowed to finish their advertised bookings. However, one restriction says they can only wrestle on a show if a paramedic is there, as several roster members showed up at a UK Performance Centre training session with injuries WWE didn’t know about. This would be an issue for smaller promotions.

NXT UK talent will also be barred form wrestling anyone contracted to ROH, Impact, NJPW, WOS or other major promotions, which applies immediately. That means any advertised matches with NXT UK talent against talent from those promotions would need to be changed.

Leeds-based organization Tidal Wrestling noted on Facebook that due to these changes, their December card would be the last appearance of NXT UK talent. Other promotions are likely to do the same soon as several groups have already been told of the changes.