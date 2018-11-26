WWE Reportedly Signs WALTER to Contract

– WWE has brought another big-name independent star into its fold in WALTER, according to a new report. PWInsider says it has confirmed with multiple sources that the Austrian star has signed on board with the company.

WALTER is known for his work in Europe at companies like WXW and PROGRESS, both of which have working relationships with WWE, as well as EVOLVE and PWG in the US. PWInsider reports that his WWE contract is what led to him losing the PWG Championship to Jeff Cobb last month. He is finishing his scheduled independent dates and, once fully on board with WWE, will be part of their European expansion including (of course) NXT UK.