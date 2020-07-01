WWE Reportedly Still Not Sure Where Summerslam Will Be Held

We’re a little over a month away from WWE’s annual Summerslam event, and it seems the company still hasn’t decided where to hold it. WrestleVotes notes that while they were dead set on holding the event two or three weeks ago, with an audience, the spike in COVID-19 cases seems to have put a hold on that. The report claims that WWE does not want to have Summerslam at the Performance Center in Orlando, but “unfortunately that’s very much on the table.” They have yet to make a decision one way or the other.

Summerslam is set to happen on August 23 and will air on the WWE Network.