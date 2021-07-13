WWE Reportedly Has ‘A Surprise Or Two’ In Store For Money In The Bank Weekend

WWE will officially return to live touring with Friday’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view set to take place on Sunday in Fort Worth. And it seems that WWE could have a few surprises in store.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a source within the company states that there are some “cool and exciting things” in the works and that “a surprise or two” is in store for WWE fans.

The account also added that it was “truly a pivotal time in WWE history” as the company returns to touring.

Here’s the current Money in the Bank lineup:

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money In the Bank Match: Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E. vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Money In the Bank Match: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. 1 More TBD