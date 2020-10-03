WWE Reportedly Taking Over Talents’ Cameos As Well As Twitch

In not too surprising news considering the last couple of days, WWE is taking over talents’ Cameo accounts as well as their Twitch accounts. Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is having talent sign agreements to turn over their Cameo accounts to the company, similar to how they are taking control of talents’ Twitch accounts in four weeks.

According to the site, the agreements are worded to state that talent affirms WWE as their authorized representative, and that Cameo should make all payments and compensations to WWE. Cameo will not be made a party in any dispute between the talent and WWE, and that the authorization can be cancelled at any time only if the account is cancelled.

Andrew Yang stated earlier on Friday that he’d been told by WWE talent that the company was forcing them to sign new agreements in order to sign over their Twitch accounts. WWE will own the accounts, which includes accounts under talents’ real names. Talent will receive a percentage of the revenue, which counts against their downside guarantees.