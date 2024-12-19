– With Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa set to face off next month in Tribal Combat, a new report by WrestleVotes indicates that WWE is talking about introducing a new title belt for the feud. WWE has reportedly had discussions about using a “Tribal Chief Championship” in the ongoing feud between Reigns and Sikoa.

The report reads, Sources indicate WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People’s Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year.”

WWE has yet to announce or reveal a unique “Tribal Chief Championship.” Sikoa currently has possession of the Ula Fala, a traditional Samoan necklace, that was previously worn by Reigns before the feud began.

Roman Reigns faces Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat on Monday, January 6, 2025 on Monday Night Raw. The show marks Monday Night Raw’s debut on Netflix. The event is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California and will stream live on Netflix.