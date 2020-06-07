WWE Reportedly Taping Backlash Today For Next Weekend

WWE will be taping WWE Backlash today before NXT Takeover: In Your House, according to a new report. According to Wrestling Inc, the PPV is being taped today ahead of its airing next Sunday. NXT talent reportedly went to Full Sail at 8:30 AM for their medical testing and will be back there tonight for Takeover.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that WWE is filming the WWE Backlash pay-per-view today at the Performance Center. The pay-per-view will air next Sunday. The taping schedule for this week is:

* Sunday: WWE Backlash & NXT Takeover: In Your House

* Monday: This week’s Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live & Main Event

* Tuesday: Next Week’s Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live & Main Event

* Wednesday: Two weeks of NXT