WWE Reportedly Taping Backlash Today For Next Weekend
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will be taping WWE Backlash today before NXT Takeover: In Your House, according to a new report. According to Wrestling Inc, the PPV is being taped today ahead of its airing next Sunday. NXT talent reportedly went to Full Sail at 8:30 AM for their medical testing and will be back there tonight for Takeover.
Wrestling Inc. has learned that WWE is filming the WWE Backlash pay-per-view today at the Performance Center. The pay-per-view will air next Sunday. The taping schedule for this week is:
* Sunday: WWE Backlash & NXT Takeover: In Your House
* Monday: This week’s Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live & Main Event
* Tuesday: Next Week’s Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live & Main Event
* Wednesday: Two weeks of NXT
