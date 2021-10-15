wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops At Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE is reportedly set to tape content for this year’s Tribute to the Troops at tonight’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that there will be “at least one match” taped at tonight’s show in Ontario, California for the special.

The special is reportedly set to air on November 14th, though WWE has yet to confirm that date. There’s also no word yet on whether members of the roster will be visiting troops as they have for previous years.

