WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops At Tonight’s Smackdown
October 15, 2021
WWE is reportedly set to tape content for this year’s Tribute to the Troops at tonight’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that there will be “at least one match” taped at tonight’s show in Ontario, California for the special.
The special is reportedly set to air on November 14th, though WWE has yet to confirm that date. There’s also no word yet on whether members of the roster will be visiting troops as they have for previous years.
