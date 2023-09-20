WWE Reportedly Terminates Deal With Panini For Breach of Contract

WWE has terminated their deal with trading card company Panini for breach of contract, according to a new report. Sports business reporter Darren Rovell posted to Twitter on Wednesday, reporting that WWE terminated the deal two weeks ago citing a breach of contract. Rovell notes that WWE says Panini is still selling their product and they will be seeking an injunction to stop them.

WWE’s deal with Panini was announced in October of 2021 and began in Q1 2022. The deal was reportedly in the “low eight figure” range.

WWE’s merchandise partner Fanatics is expected to get the rights immediately. They had a deal set to start with WWE in 2026.