wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Terminates Deal With Panini For Breach of Contract
WWE has terminated their deal with trading card company Panini for breach of contract, according to a new report. Sports business reporter Darren Rovell posted to Twitter on Wednesday, reporting that WWE terminated the deal two weeks ago citing a breach of contract. Rovell notes that WWE says Panini is still selling their product and they will be seeking an injunction to stop them.
WWE’s deal with Panini was announced in October of 2021 and began in Q1 2022. The deal was reportedly in the “low eight figure” range.
WWE’s merchandise partner Fanatics is expected to get the rights immediately. They had a deal set to start with WWE in 2026.
JUST IN: Two weeks ago, the WWE terminated Panini for breach of contract with 2+ years left.
The WWE says Panini, which is still selling product, is now in violation and will seek an injunction.
Fanatics, which had deal starting in ‘26, is expected to get rights immediately.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Doesn’t Buy The Rock’s Reason For Missing WrestleMania 39
- More Notes From WWE Employee Meeting: Vince McMahon Speaks, More
- Konnan Recalls Backstage Altercation Between Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Claims Responsibility for Randy Savage Keeping Slim Jim Sponsorship & Taking It to WCW