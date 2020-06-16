WWE Reportedly Testing ‘Everyone’ With ‘Legitimate’ COVID-19 Nose Test Today

– As previously reported, WWE cancelled the scheduled Tuesday TV tapings that were set for today after news broke of a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at the Performance Center on Tuesday, June 9. Additionally, news broke that WWE plans to test everyone for COVID-19 today in light of the taping cancellations. According to PWInsider, the COVID-19 tests that will be held today will be “legitimate” and be done via a nose swab.

Previously, WWE was only reporting temperature checks for those in attendance at the Performance Center. Testing reportedly involves “rotating everyone.” PWInsider also notes that WWE taped this week’s episode of Main Event at yesterday’s TV tapings, which also covered last night’s Raw, and this Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

As of now, the plan is for TV tapings to resume on Wednesday. PWInsider also states that the upcoming set of tapings will include next week’s episodes of Raw, Smackdown, Main Event, and 205 Live.