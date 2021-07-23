WWE Reportedly Told Developers Not To Include Daniel Bryan In WWE 2K22

It was reported earlier this week that Daniel Bryan had signed a contract with AEW and was set to debut for the company at Dynamite Grand Slam in New York this September. This came after reports that Bryan was no longer listed on the WWE internal roster and Mattel was no longer making action figures for him. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE sent a memo to all of their licensees to not include him on projects, and that includes the upcoming video game WWE 2K22. The belief in WWE is that Bryan is not returning.