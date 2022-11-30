wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Touts Survivor Series Metrics In Internal Memo

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series 2022 - WarGames Main Event 2 Image Credit: WWE

WWE reportedly sent an internal memo touting the success of Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that a memo was sent to executives on Wednesday with the following details of Saturday’s PPV:

* Survivor Series was up 46% from the 2021 iteration and was most-viewed Survivor Series on record.

* The show’s in-venue merchandise sales was also the best for the event and was up 20% from 2021.

* The live gate was highest ever both for WWE in Boston and for Survivor Series.

* The “fan enjoyment rating” was up 48% from 2021.

* Social media video views were up from last year and the TikTok of Roman Reigns sending Sami Zayn into the main event had 13 million views by itself.

WWE Survivor Series, Jeremy Thomas

