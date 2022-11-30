WWE Reportedly Touts Survivor Series Metrics In Internal Memo

WWE reportedly sent an internal memo touting the success of Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that a memo was sent to executives on Wednesday with the following details of Saturday’s PPV:

* Survivor Series was up 46% from the 2021 iteration and was most-viewed Survivor Series on record.

* The show’s in-venue merchandise sales was also the best for the event and was up 20% from 2021.

* The live gate was highest ever both for WWE in Boston and for Survivor Series.

* The “fan enjoyment rating” was up 48% from 2021.

* Social media video views were up from last year and the TikTok of Roman Reigns sending Sami Zayn into the main event had 13 million views by itself.