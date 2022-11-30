wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Touts Survivor Series Metrics In Internal Memo
November 30, 2022 | Posted by
WWE reportedly sent an internal memo touting the success of Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that a memo was sent to executives on Wednesday with the following details of Saturday’s PPV:
* Survivor Series was up 46% from the 2021 iteration and was most-viewed Survivor Series on record.
* The show’s in-venue merchandise sales was also the best for the event and was up 20% from 2021.
* The live gate was highest ever both for WWE in Boston and for Survivor Series.
* The “fan enjoyment rating” was up 48% from 2021.
* Social media video views were up from last year and the TikTok of Roman Reigns sending Sami Zayn into the main event had 13 million views by itself.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Reveals Why He Stopped Staying With Fans, Couch Surfing As WWE Champion
- Shawn Spears Reveals What Title He’d Like To Win, If Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
- Jeff Jarrett On Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, BG James Going Back To WWE
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)