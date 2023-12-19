wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Trademarks New Match Concept
– Fightful reports that WWE recently trademarked the “WWE Speed” term with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on December 15. As previously noted, WWE Speed was a new match concept that the company was trying out at last Friday’s SmackDown TV taping.
The Speed concept during the tapings also featured a new logo. The USPTO filing had the following description:
Mark For: WWE SPEED trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
The match concept featured Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander and Nathan Frazer vs. Bronson Reed in bouts with five-minute time limits. While facing the clock, winners receive a point, while losers are awarded no points. In a draw, no points are awarded to either competitor.
