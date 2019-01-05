WWE Reportedly Trying ‘Everything They Can’ To Sign Kenny Omega

We reported earlier this week that WWE had allegedly presented Kenny Omega with a “fantastic offer” in order to get him to sign a contract. There are still no details on that deal, but Wrestle Votes and Ringside News say that WWE is trying “everything they can” in order to sign Omega. The Cleaner was not a part of NJPW’s New Year’s Dash following Wrestle Kingdom 13, leading to rumors that he may be on his way out of the promotion. With the Royal Rumble in three weeks, there will likely be plenty of rumors and speculation on Omega’s status with WWE, if any. It’s always possible he could go to ROH or join his friends in AEW as well.

Texted a source regarding Omega & WWE’s offer to him. Got back “If they don’t land him, it’s not their fault for lack of effort. They’ve done what they can” Translation: WWE wants Omega. I’m assuming the offer is strong, especially financially. Decision is all his at this point — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 5, 2019