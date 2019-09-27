WWE Reportedly Trying To ‘Close The Holes’ That AEW Would Try To Exploit

WWE is really trying to step up their game in regards to their upcoming ‘war’ with AEW, and it seems that is the reason for some of their changes going forward. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s strategy has been to “close the holes” that AEW might try to exploit. NXT, of course, is going head-to-head with AEW, as since it’s a product that leans heavy on wrestling, that will help against AEW’s wrestling-focused product as neither RAW nor Smackdown are expected to go in that direction.

WWE is also bringing back pyro, which is something they dropped as they felt it was an unnecessary expense and had no effect on ratings. However since AEW is using pyro for PPVs and it’s something fans like, WWE is bringing it back. WWE feels they have the money now to be able to do things like that and it’s another way to keep AEW from drawing people away.