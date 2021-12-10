wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens Sami Zayn WWE Raw 51418

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the contracts of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are said to be up soon and WWE is attempting to keep them. The company is trying to keep them happy and that is likely why both are getting more TV time lately. The idea is that if they are happy with their push, they might stick around. But if they don’t, then they can be used to put others over, as they have been.

