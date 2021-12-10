wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the contracts of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are said to be up soon and WWE is attempting to keep them. The company is trying to keep them happy and that is likely why both are getting more TV time lately. The idea is that if they are happy with their push, they might stick around. But if they don’t, then they can be used to put others over, as they have been.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent
- Bayley, Big E., Mustafa Ali & More Share Love For Jeff Hardy Following WWE Release
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’