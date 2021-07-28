wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Undergoes More Staff Layoffs

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has undergone some more staffing layoffs, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, WWE laid off some more corporate employees from the marketing, shop and other consumer product divisions.

The company laid off staff members from several departments in late May, including Advanced Media Group, TV, and WWE Studios which were all consolidated into one department. Fightful notes that there has been no word of any talent cuts being expected as part of the layoffs.

