WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.

Since Triple H took over WWE this past summer, talent that have returned to the company includes Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Bray Wyatt, Sarah Logan, the Good Brothers, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Mia Yim, Emma and Tegan Nox.

Triple H, WWE

