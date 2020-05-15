WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings

As we previously reported, WWE stripped Sami Zayn of the Intercontinental title and will be holding a tournament starting tonight to crown a new champion. On Twitter, Zayn says that he’s still the champion and whoever wins should be ‘ashamed.’ This was done because Zayn has chosen not to come to WWE events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are a lot of people backstage in WWE who are not happy that Zayn elected to stay home, even though WWE gave everyone the option of not wrestling if they don’t want to.

It goes on to state that there are several people who aren’t comfortable working right now, but didn’t take WWE up on their offer because they were worried about job security. This was before the firings took place back in April. There are people not working who live in the US but it’s a very small number.

AEW President Tony Khan did something similar with his employees, telling them that they could opt not to work the shows and wouldn’t lose their spots. That seems to have held true, as wrestlers like Nyla Rose and Hangman Page are still champions even after a month of absence.