WWE Reportedly Upset That Snoop Dogg Is Appearing For AEW

It was reported last night that AEW has three weeks of special episodes during the holidays, culminating in a two-part New Year’s Smash event. On night two, Snoop Dogg will make an appearance. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE is not happy about it.

He said that there were people in WWE who were “very upset” that Snoop will appear on Dynamite. Snoop Dogg is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and has made several appearances for them over the years, including supporting his cousin Sasha Banks.