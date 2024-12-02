wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Using ‘Lightshow’ Technology For Tonight’s Raw
December 2, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is using a new interactive “Lightshow” technology with fans in attendance at tonight’s Raw. PWInsider reports that a notice was sent by WWE to fans attending tonight’s episode asking to download the WWE Lightshow app.
According to the report, the fans in attendance will receive prompts from Lilian Garcia to hold their phones up and point their camera flashes toward the ring, which will allow the app to “interact with and add to entrances.”
