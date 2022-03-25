WWE Reportedly ‘Very High’ On Ethan Page

During a recent edition of his Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Andrew Zarian shared some insight into WWE’s stance on current AEW star Ethan Page, with WWE reportedly “very high” on Page’s skills and abilities.

“By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on,” Zarian said via Wrestling Inc. “They like Ethan Page’s whole deal and I think he’s super hyper talented.”

Zarian went on to discuss the details of Page’s contract with AEW, noting that he did indeed recently sign a new extension with the company.

“I know that Ethan Page has re-signed and he’s there for a while but I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure because he’s a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo,” Zarian said. “He has that TV look, so you gotta keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he re-signed with you. You gotta do something with him.”

Page signed with AEW in March of 2021.