WWE Reportedly Waiting to Reveal Braun Strowman’s Tag Team Partner Until WrestleMania

– According to a new report, WWE is holding off on revealing Braun Strowman’s tag team partner until WrestleMania 34. Strowman is set to face The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championships at the PPV, with Kurt Angle having approved the match this week as long as Strowman finds a partner.

According to Bodyslam.net’s Brad Shepard, a source within the company says that WWE will “probably withhold that info right up to showtime.”