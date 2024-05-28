– As previously reported, wrestler Giulia recently suffered a fractured wrist and underwent surgery earlier today to get it repaired. Dave Meltzer had an update on Giulia on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE wanted Giulia to undergo the surgery. Initially, Giulia was still hopeful she could work the July Marigold match against Sareee. Additionally, she’s been very hands-on with Marigold by instructing the younger wrestlers and building the company up. She’s also reportedly leading the training classes for the promotion, despite the fact that she’s likely to leave Japan soon to begin work for WWE.

Meltzer noted that Giulia’s not leaving Marigold “that soon,” but it will likely happen before the end of the year. It’s unknown when she will be officially joining the WWE NXT roster.