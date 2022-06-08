WWE Reportedly Wanted The Judgment Day To Be More ‘Supernatural’

WWE sought to make The Judgment Day a more supernaturally-oriented group, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the segment on Raw that saw Finn Balor join the group and kick Edge out was more of a reactionary measure to WWE’s desired direction for the stable rather than to establish a new face after Cody Rhodes went down due to injury.

According to the report, WWE had mentioned the idea of bringing the group down a “supernatural” direction, which Edge was opposed to. Word began to circulate hours before Raw that there was a big shift to the group involving Balor and Edge was happening. It was also noted that while that was officially set on Monday, there was a pitch to put Balor in the group before that and that in the week before, Balor was set to turn heel and join the stable. There was however no world at that time of Edge exiting the stable.

As noted earlier, Edge is not listed internally as a babyface.