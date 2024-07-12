WWE Reportedly Wants A Stronger Prescence In Mexico

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is said to be interested in creating a stronger presence for the company in Mexico. There was an idea, which hasn’t happened yet, to work with UFC and its Performance Institute in Mexico City. The building is used to develop Mexican fighters but the idea is that they could expand to include wrestlers. It would help those who want to be wrestlers who would otherwise go to CMLL or other schools to have a path to WWE without spending years in Mexico or the US independent scene.

WWE will have a show at Arena Ciudad tomorrow night, which features Cody Rhodes vs. Santos Escobar in the main event. It is an example of booking for the market instead of the average show. It is sold out with around 17,000 fans.