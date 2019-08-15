WWE News: WWE Reportedly Wants Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominick To Wrestle, Titus O’Neil Talks About His Book, Latest Video From Matt Hardy

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE reportedly wants Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick Gutierrez to wrestle at some point and the current angle with Mysterio losing two straight falls to Andrade and feeling upset over it could lead to that. The feeling backstage is that Dominick is not currently ready for the spot, but they hope he will be by 2020. Dominick has been training to be a wrestler as of last year and even trained at Lance Storm’s school.

– Titus O’Neil recently spoke with Newsweek to promote his upcoming book There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid.

– Matt Hardy has released another ‘You Don’t Understand’ video, which you can see below.