WWE Reportedly Wants The Rock To Appear At Survivor Series, Note On Location

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter report that this year’s WWE Survivor Series will be in Brooklyn this year, and WWE is planning to treat it like a major show. How major? It’s believed that the company wants The Rock to appear at the event. That’s not a 100% done deal at this point, but it is hoped he will show up around that time.

This would add to the rumors of a match between Rock and Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Wrestlemania in Dallas. The Rock wants to set a box office record if he comes back to wrestle, and the two locations he could do that would be AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. There had been talk of the match last year, but at the time it was said WWE was hoping to do that in 2022.