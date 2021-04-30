wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Wants To Resume Live Events In June, Wants To Start Touring Before AEW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the latest word in WWE regarding live events is that there were hints the company wants to get back on the road in June.
The talent was told August or late July. However, it was noted that if AEW is set to start in July, WWE will move their start date up as they want to “do everything they can to make sure AEW doesn’t do it first.” However, they also want to be “cautious” and not rush the situation, to avoid any mistakes.
If WWE wanted, they could book full capacity shows in Florida and Texas at indoor venues. However they have decided not to rush. Another issue is that it’s unknown how many wrestling fans would attend. They got almost 20,000 per night at Wrestlemania, but they knew that with the Wrestlemania name they would sell tickets. It would look significantly worse to them if they book a 15,000 seat arena and, for example, only get 3,000 people, as it would for AEW.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop Against President Joe Biden’s Address to Congress
- Carmella Reveals She Got Injured During Match With Sasha Banks At Royal Rumble
- Steve Austin Reacts To Austin Gunn’s Use of Lou Thesz Press On Dynamite
- Lex Luger On Not Winning WWE Title At SummerSlam 1993, Vince McMahon Not Promising Him WWE Title Win