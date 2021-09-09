WWE Reportedly Was Going To Let Bryan Danielson Go To NJPW

During an interview earlier this week, Bryan Danielson noted that in his discussions with WWE about a new contact, they were going to let him “do some other stuff on the outside”, but didn’t specify.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was confirmed that WWE was going to allow Danielson to work dates in New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of a new deal. Money-wise both the WWE and AEW offers were similar and both allowed him to work New Japan. At the time, Danielson had been trying to get it so others could also work NJPW if they wanted.

Bryan had noted that the decision to leave WWE was a tough one, but he felt that he wanted to push himself and try new things. It was noted on WOR that WWE did not want to lose Bryan and were willing to make concessions to keep him around. It was also suggested that WWE, in making the deal with NJPW (as part of the rumored negotiations with them), wanted to be the exclusive provider of talent to New Japan.