WWE Reportedly Willing to Offer Rob Gronkowski a Similar Deal to Ronda Rousey’s

– WWE is willing to offer Rob Gronkowski a similar deal to the one they offered Ronda Rousey, according to a new report. The WON reports that WWE is open to bringing Gronkowski in and would be willing to give him a deal like the one that Rousey signed on with.

Gronkowski has reportedly been considering his career after the NFl, with a recent report suggesting that he’s been considering getting into acting. The Patriots star has always been a big fan of WWE’s and appeared at WrestleMania 33. WWE has previously expressed interest in signing him.