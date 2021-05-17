wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Working On New Raw and Smackdown Sets
May 17, 2021
WWE is preparing new sets for Raw and Smackdown, according to a new report. Andrew Zarian of the MatMen Podcast reports that the company is working on new stage sets for both the Monday and Friday night shows, which may be for their planned return of fans on a regular basis.
As reported earlier, the plan is said to be to have fans come back starting in mid-July for the July 16th Smackdown, their planned PPV on July 18th, and Raw on July 19th. It is not confirmed that the return of fans will be when the new sets debut, but they are currently being built.
For those who didn't get it… New Sets coming soon. https://t.co/VW67o3ibCM
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 17, 2021
