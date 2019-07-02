wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Working on New Set Design For Raw
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is said to be working on a new stage and set design for Raw, something that may have been facilitated by the opening angle on tonight’s Raw. As you can see below from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, the company has been designing and building a new stage. The news comes immediately after Braun Strowman speared Bobby Lashley through the LED board in their Falls Count Anywhere match.
Whether this will be WWE’s excuse to change up the set, or whether they just used the opportunity of a new set to sell the Strowman/Lashley angle with a little stage destruction, isn’t yet known.
Well, WWE was / is in the process of having a new stage designed and built. I wonder if this speeds up its debut.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 2, 2019
