WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw

The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January.

Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s no word on what the plans are for the show at this point or how far along plans are, only that the planning stage has begun. The closest that Raw could come to taking place on the 30th anniversary would be the January 9th episode.