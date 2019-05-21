wrestling / News
WWE Reportely Trying to Add Luster to Raw’s Third Hour
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is trying to give fans a reason to keep watching Raw through to the end. Fightful reports that the company is trying to change things up in order to make the third hour more enticing to fans.
Tonight’s Raw featured a lower lights and a change to the Titantron and mats, which is an attempt to differentiate the hour from the first two. Mick Foley’s announcement of the 24/7 Championship also kicked off the hour after being hyped for the last twenty-four hours. This is reportedly planned to be a regular thing to make things more “Raw.”
Raw’s third hour is typically the lowest-rated of the show, and this appears to be an attempt to keep more fans around for the last hour.
