WWE Reports 1.8 Million Network Subscribers

The WWE is reporting 1.8 million paid subscribers for the WWE Network. WWE Network, PPVs and original programming continued to drive viewer engagement. In partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, the Company produced the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was featured on WWE Network. Other examples of exciting new programming on the network included the UK Championship Tournament and a new season of Camp WWE. The Company added the promise of more in-ring content to come with the next women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018 and the first-ever all-women’s PPV event, WWE Evolution.

During the quarter, WWE continued to produce compelling content, monetize new opportunities across platforms, and optimize its future distribution. As Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live remained the highest-rated programs on USA Network, WWE secured agreements with USA Network and Fox Sports, effective October 1, 2019, that increase the programs’ combined average annual value (AAV) in the U.S. to 3.6 times that of the prior deal with NBCU. Extending its reach on television, WWE delivered its third captivating season of Total Bellas, developed a new series, Miz & Mrs., that premiered on July 24, and announced the eighth season Fall return of Total Divas. On the Company’s streaming service,