WWE Reports Q2 2019 Results: Revenue Down, Vince McMahon Comments
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
WWE announced their Q2 financial results this morning, and revealed that revenues declined 5% to $268.9 million from $281.6 million in the prior year quarter with lower revenue from the Company’s Media, Live Events and Consumer Products business segments. Vince McMahon commented…
Vince McMahon: “During the quarter, we made progress on key strategic initiatives. We completed content distribution agreements in key international markets, prepared for the next phase of our WWE Network service, and achieved steady improvement in engagement metrics. As indicated previously, we remain excited about the future, particularly with our debut on Fox in October.”
