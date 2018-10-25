WWE Reports Q3 Financials, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE released their Q3 financials this morning. Details are below, inclosing comments from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon…

* Revenues reached $188.4 million for the third quarter 2018 and a record $657.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, representing 12% growth over the prior year period

* Operating income was $18.1 million. Adjusted OIBDA1 of $35.8 million exceeded the Company’s guidance

* Through the first nine months of 2018, digital engagement increased with video views up 61% to 22.9 billion and hours consumed up 81% to 842 million across digital and social media platforms

“During the quarter, we remained keenly focused on deepening engagement with our global fan base by delivering compelling original content across media platforms. We believe that deepening engagement will enable us to take advantage of favorable global industry trends and drive long-term growth.”