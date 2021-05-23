WWE Requests Extension In Dispute Over ‘Stone Cold’ Trademark

WWE has filed for another extension in their trademark dispute with Chris Jones over their ‘Stone Cold’ trademark. As previously reported, WWE filed a complaint against Jones over the NFL player’s Stone Cold LLC, which produces the soda line Stone Cold Jones. Jones has argued that the brand is closely identified with him and thus is unlikely to create confusion in the marketplace. WWE, of course, has a trademark due to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

According to Heel By Nature, WWE asked for another extension as it continues to negotiate with Jones’ LLC to settle the situation. WWE is asking that the proceeding be suspended for 60 days, with the request filed on Friday. The company previously filed four other extensions.