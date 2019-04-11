WWE Requests Footage of Legendary Bret Hart vs. Tom Magee Match For Planned Feature

– A mythical match between Bret Hart and Tom Magee may be back in WWE’s hands soon. The WON reports that WWE has asked for the footage of the match from Mary Kate Anthony, who has the VHS tape, as they play to do a feature on the match.

The match is a rather famous one, having taken place on October 7th, 1986 as a dark match before TV tapings in Rochester, New York. Magee was trained by Stu Hart and worked in Stampete Wrestling, and was signed by Vince McMahon who thought he could be in the mold of Hulk Hogan due to his looks and physique. The match was reportedly so good that Vince declared backstage Magee would be his “next champion.” However, future matches proved that Magee was not nearly as good as that initial match had been and his WWE career never went anywhere.

It was reported late last month that Anthony, a sometime ringside photographer and big wrestling fan, had discovered the tape of the match, which has not been seen publicly, in a collection of tapes Hart sent her after he had it converted to DVD. While there was another match between Hart and Magee which went much worse, this tape has reportedly been confirmed as the October 1986 bout. Anthony has said she’s willing to provide WWE with the tape as long as Hart is fine with the footage shared, as the tape is his.

It’s worth noting that WWE is adding an entirely different Magee match — against Ted DiBiase — to their Hidden Gems collection this week.