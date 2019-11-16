wrestling / News
WWE Reschedules NXT Live Events For Survivor Series Weekend
– WWE has bumped out a couple of NXT live events that were set to take place during Survivor Series weekend. The company announced on Friday that the November 21st and 22nd shows in Milwaukee and Indianapolis, respectively, will now take place on February 21st, 2020 and March 29th, 2020.
PWInsider reports that the reschedulings took place so that the NXT talents could be used for Survivor Series weekend events.
NXT Live Events in Milwaukee and Indianapolis rescheduled
The WWE NXT Live Events scheduled for Nov. 21 and 22 in Milwaukee and Indianapolis have been rescheduled.
The event scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21 at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
The event scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 at the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 5 p.m.
All tickets purchased for the events will be honored on the new dates. Fans that cannot attend the rescheduled dates should go to their point of purchase for refunds.
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler On The Possibility Of John Morrison Returning To WWE
- Bruce Prichard on Fabulous Moolah Beating Up an ‘Out of Shape’ Sherri Martel in 1987
- Finn Balor On Why He Moved to NXT, Not Finding The Success He Wanted On Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Hulk Hogan vs. Vader Didn’t Happen in 1994, Hogan’s Issues With Vader