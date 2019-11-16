WWE Reschedules NXT Live Events For Survivor Series Weekend

– WWE has bumped out a couple of NXT live events that were set to take place during Survivor Series weekend. The company announced on Friday that the November 21st and 22nd shows in Milwaukee and Indianapolis, respectively, will now take place on February 21st, 2020 and March 29th, 2020.

PWInsider reports that the reschedulings took place so that the NXT talents could be used for Survivor Series weekend events.