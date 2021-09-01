wrestling / News
WWE Reschedules October Smackdown In Pennsylvania to February 2022
WWE has rescheduled their October Smackdown taping in Pennsylvania, which is now set as a Raw in February of next year. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the October 29th show has been rescheduled to the February 21st, 2022 episode of Raw.
No details on why the date has been rescheduled are available at this time. WWE also rescheduled the October 1st episode of Smackdown from New Orleans this week, that one being due to Hurricane Ida.
***EVENT UPDATE***
The #WWE Friday Night SmackDown live event scheduled for October 29 at Mohegan Sun Arena in #WilkesBarre has been rescheduled to Monday Night Raw on February 21, 2022.
Additional information on RAW in Wilkes-Barre is forthcoming.#WWEWilkesBarre #RAW pic.twitter.com/jDpQWq0dAB
— Mohegan Sun Arena PA (@MoSunArenaPA) September 1, 2021
